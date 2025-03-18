Researchers make disturbing new discovery about deadly disease that impacts pregnant women: 'These findings offer vital insights'

While other viruses can produce similar effects, this is the first time this specific behavior has been spotted.

Scientists have finally figured out how the Zika virus manages to enter the placentas of pregnant women.

What's happening?

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have discovered that the Zika virus builds tiny tunnels called nanotubes in the cells of pregnant women, helping it to covertly cross the placental barrier, which normally protects the fetus from chemicals and microbes that could harm it.

The study, published in Nature Communications, also found that this strategy raises little alarm in the immune system.

"We discovered that the formation of these tiny tunnels is driven exclusively by a Zika protein called NS1," first author Rafael T. Michita stated in a news release. "Exposure of placental cells to the NS1 protein of Zika virus triggers tunnel formation. As the tunnels develop and connect neighboring cells, a path opens for the virus to invade new cells."

While other viruses such as HIV, herpes, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, and the virus that causes COVID-19 can induce similar tiny tunnels to spread into uninfected cells, this is the first time that tunneling has been shown by Zika virus infection in placental cells, according to the researchers.

Why is the study important?

"These findings offer vital insights that could be used to develop therapeutic strategies targeted against this stealth transmission mode," co-senior author Indira Mysorekar stated.

Zika virus in pregnancy can lead to neurological disorders, fetal abnormalities, and fetal death, according to the press release. Currently, there are no vaccines for Zika, nor is any antiviral treatment available, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, warming global temperatures are expected to expand the ranges and populations of the mosquito species that transmit Zika and other vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. For instance, hotter weather in Europe has already helped many disease-carrying vectors expand their ranges north and to higher altitudes, according to the European Union.

Similarly, malaria risk zones have reached higher elevations in the Ethiopian Highlands due to rising temperatures, according to Climate.gov. And a recent study predicted that several mosquito species' populations will expand their ranges in North and South America in the coming years thanks to warming weather trends.

What's being done about vector-borne diseases?

Across the world, scientists and local officials are looking for new ways to control mosquito populations.

For instance, a Florida county is using X-rays to kill off invasive disease-spreading mosquitoes. And a group of scientists from the U.S. and Burkina Faso are researching how a genetically engineered mosquito-killing fungi delivered from males to females during mating could help in the fight against malaria. Plus, researchers recently reached a breakthrough with a new one-dose malaria vaccine that has demonstrated 90% protection against the disease.

