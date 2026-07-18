Zika, dengue, and malaria cases rise in the UK as summer travel ramps up

The diseases involved can be anything from deeply unpleasant to deadly.

A summer getaway may come with more than sunburn and flight delays this year. UK health officials are warning travelers to take precautions after Zika cases recorded in the first half of 2026 already exceeded the total reported during all of 2025.

What's happening?

The UK Health Security Agency is advising holiday travelers to be especially careful about mosquito-borne diseases this year, according to The Independent.

The agency recorded eight Zika virus cases between January and June 2026, compared with seven during all of 2025. Four of the cases were associated with Indonesia.

England also reported 137 imported dengue cases over the same stretch. South-East Asia and South Asia remained the main regions of exposure, with 27 cases linked to Thailand and 19 to the Maldives.

In the first six months of the year, 59 chikungunya infections were logged, including 18 connected to Sri Lanka.

Additionally, malaria cases in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland totaled 557 from January through May — a slight increase from 548 over the same period last year.

Why does it matter?

The diseases involved can be anything from deeply unpleasant to deadly.

Dengue may cause high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, and joint and muscle pain. Chikungunya can bring fever, rash, and severe joint pain. Malaria can be fatal.

Although Zika is mild in many cases, infection during pregnancy carries serious dangers, including miscarriage, stillbirth, developmental problems, and babies being born with an unusually small head size.

What can I do?

Before you leave for a trip, review official travel health guidance for your destination. Dr. Hilary Kirkbride, consultant epidemiologist and head of travel health at UKHSA, said in a statement that this is especially important if you're pregnant or trying to conceive.

"Summer is a popular time to travel – don't let illness spoil your holidays," Kirkbride added. "Good preparation and planning is important for a safe and enjoyable trip."

UKHSA advises travelers to use TravelHealthPro for country-specific recommendations. This includes vaccines and possible anti-malarial medication.

People can also reduce their chances of being bitten by using repellent, covering more of their skin, and sleeping under treated bed nets when needed.

Food and water hygiene is also important for typhoid and related illnesses. UKHSA reported 287 travel-related cases of typhoid and paratyphoid fever over the first six months of the year.

If you feel sick during a trip or after returning home, seek medical advice.

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