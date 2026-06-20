CDC adds new country to chikungunya warning list, marking the widest spread since 2005

Acute illness associated with the virus usually lasts about a week.

An outbreak of the chikungunya virus in the East African nation of Mauritius has prompted the CDC to place the country on its active travel health notice list.

The move by the CDC extends the agency's current set of warnings against the chikungunya virus to a fourth country.

What happened?

As of May 14, the CDC had added Mauritius to its list of nations with active chikungunya outbreaks.

Mauritius lies in the southwest Indian Ocean and is a major tourism destination known for its beaches, resorts, and water sports.

According to the CDC, one of the most important things a person can do to avoid chikungunya is to protect yourself from mosquitoes, which are known to spread the virus.

Additionally, the agency recommends that for people twelve and older traveling to an area with an active outbreak, they take a vaccine that protects against the virus, which is called VIMKUNYA.

The health notice categorizes this outbreak as a Level 2, where travelers are encouraged to "practice enhanced precautions."

Why does it matter?

Chikungunya can cause sudden fever and intense joint pain, often affecting the hands, wrists, ankles, and feet. Acute illness associated with the virus usually lasts about a week, but some people continue to deal with arthritis-like pain for months or even years.

Mauritius draws large numbers of international visitors each year, including Americans traveling through European hubs.

Health experts have long observed that chikungunya outbreaks can return periodically as immunity in the population wanes.

With active notices now spanning multiple regions, chikungunya joins dengue and malaria among the mosquito-borne illnesses travelers may need to factor in when visiting the Indian Ocean, parts of South America, and other mosquito-prone destinations.

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