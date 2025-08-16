Ex-Tesla engineers develop new motorcycle with impressive features and price tag — but not everyone is thrilled

A former Tesla manager is taking his electric-vehicle expertise to two wheels, in an attempt to change transportation in some of the world's most densely populated areas.

As New Atlas reports, Indian company Zeno has announced its latest all-electric motorcycle, called the Emara ADV. The ADV is Zeno's second two-wheel offering, and is a more off-road-focused version of the original Emara.

Zeno is led by Michael Spencer, who spent nearly four years at Tesla leading some of the company's energy projects and its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

The ADV features 13.4 horsepower, as opposed to the Emara's 10.7, and can reach a top speed of 62 miles per hour. It has 19-inch front wheels, onboard navigation via Bluetooth, and several USB ports to charge devices.

The original Emara is available for about $1,350 with a battery, or just over $900 without.

But despite the features and low price point, critics still have some questions about the Emara's viability. For example, the battery only has a range of about 60 miles, although the Emara does offer storage space to carry two spare batteries.

"I have my reservations," New Atlas' Utkarsh Sood wrote. "Not only does that eat up your luggage storage space, but carrying the additional weight of two whole batteries seems overkill, especially for a bike equivalent to the 125cc class."

Whether it's on two or four wheels, switching to an electric vehicle offers many environmental benefits when compared to dirty fuel-burning, gas-powered vehicles. Even when accounting for the waste and pollution created when mining for the materials used within EV batteries, electric vehicles are considerably cleaner than their gas-powered counterparts.

One MIT study found that, over their lifetimes, EVs create roughly 200 grams of carbon per mile driven, while gas-powered vehicles create 350 grams.

An EV's carbon output can be even lower — as can the costs associated with owning an EV — when its batteries are charged with at-home solar energy, instead of relying on the grid or public charging stations. EnergySage offers free tools that allow homeowners to compare quotes from local, vetted solar installers, while saving up to $10,000 on installation costs.

The Emara is built in India, and is currently available in India and East Africa. It is not yet for sale in the United States, but the company has said it hopes to make it available there in the future.

