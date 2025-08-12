Tech startup creates incredible device that could solve serious issue with modern electronics: 'Likely to become a standard'

The tech startup YPlasma, a spinoff of Spain's space agency, INTA, has developed an innovative device that can cool equipment in data centers, potentially saving significant costs on repairs and upkeep.

According to TechCrunch, the device works by using plasma actuators — which apply high-voltage electric fields to ionize a gas that can then be used to manipulate airflow and keep electronics from overheating. It essentially works like a fan, except it's much smaller and flexible enough to be integrated in a variety of applications, including in laptops, solar panels, energy storage, vehicle aerodynamics, and water treatment.

YPlasma originally sought to market its device to wind turbine manufacturers since plasma actuators could solve multiple issues that are common to the industry. For one, reducing resistance and improving airflow control would increase the amount of electricity a turbine produces by 10-15%, according to YPlasma CEO David Garcia. In addition to cooling, the device can also generate heat and thaw ice that builds up on turbines.

"In North America and other parts of the world, ice is a problem. For wind turbines, 20% of the energy is lost because of that," Garcia told TechCrunch.

A video on YPlasma's website explained that the ionic wind produced by the actuators is capable of controlling both high and low temperatures, making it a versatile device that can work in a variety of systems. While the startup has a product in the works for wind turbines and plans to test it this summer, Garcia said they're shifting more of the focus to chip cooling after working with a major semiconductor manufacturer.

YPlasma also has its sights set on data centers since they require enormous amounts of energy to keep the servers and other hardware cool. Efficient cooling systems such as plasma actuators could prolong the life of the equipment while reducing operating expenses.

Since data centers are increasingly needed to power many online services society uses, store data, and support artificial intelligence and machine learning models, improved cooling technologies that make data center operations more reliable would benefit businesses and everyday people as well.

According to CoreSite, cooling can consume as much as 40% of the energy used within a data center, so any efficiency gains would be a win for both people and the planet.

Additional applications for the tech include keeping solar panels cool and thereby improving efficiency, crop optimization, disinfection of HVAC equipment and medical facilities, satellite propulsion, and de-icing aircraft. The device is a culmination of over a decade of research at INTA, and it's been tested in those industries with great success.

YPlasma has established its first plasma actuator lab at HAX facilities — a hard tech accelerator and support program for startups — in New Jersey and has also been selected by the European Space Agency Business Incubation Center in Barcelona to expand development of plasma tech.

Because of its versatility, low energy consumption, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced thermal efficiency, the plasma actuator has huge potential to revolutionize many industries and make the tech we depend on even more efficient.

"With continued development, this technology is likely to become a standard for the next generation of advanced electronic systems," per YPlasma.

