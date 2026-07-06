Yard sale shopper asks for all the Nintendo games, and the seller takes $50 for the lot

A yard sale stop turned into the kind of retro-gaming score collectors dream about.

A yard sale stop turned into the kind of retro-gaming score collectors dream about.

In a TikTok video, creator SlimPickins (@taylorfinds_) spotted a stack of old Nintendo cartridges and quickly struck a deal with the seller.

What happened?

SlimPickins' post shows an unexpectedly cheap haul of vintage video games at a yard sale.

"Not often you see this stuff anymore!" the creator commented on the stack.

As the video shows, the deal comes together after the shopper, while flipping through a box of electronics, DVDs, and cartridges and noticing "lots of games," tries to buy the Nintendo titles as a bundle.

"Is there a price if I just took all the Nintendo?" SlimPickins asks.

"Well, offer me a price," is the reply from the seller.

"If I give you 50 bucks for all this," SlimPickins offers, and the seller quickly agrees, saying: "Perfect, perfect, it's all yours."

There were also a few non-Nintendo gaming finds in the pile, including a PlayStation item and some Atari games.

SlimPickins highlights the bigger gems from the collection, including a Zelda cartridge and a Mega Man 6 cartridge that they flipped online for a combined $90 or so to easily surpass what they paid.

Why does it matter?

Buying secondhand can save shoppers serious money on everyday necessities, from clothes and furniture to electronics and media, while also creating opportunities to find rare and valuable items at steep discounts.

It can also help keep usable goods out of landfills. Instead of tossing old games, consoles, or household items, sellers can pass them along to someone who will actually use, collect, or repair them. That reduces waste and can cut demand for new production, saving resources and energy.

Retro games are a particularly strong example because they can carry both nostalgic and resale value. That, combined with sellers' desire to get rid of what they consider old junk, means collectors and resellers can score big deals.

What are people saying?

Commenters were stunned by the price.

"Had to get her paid before someone else showed up to offer more," a user wrote, with SlimPickins replying to confirm that was the case.

"$5 each but $50 for the box??" a user reacted incredulously.

Others said the seller's attitude felt familiar.

"She is like me," one commenter wrote. "I just want everything gone and make money. I did that and cleared almost $800 and everything gone in one day. I don't use it, if they can make money go for it."

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