Garage sale shopper asks about unworn hat, then decides $1 is 'too cheap' and hands over $10

The poster then shared a screenshot of an eBay listing showing that one of them had sold for $130.

A clip making the rounds on TikTok shows a perceptive shopper recouping a substantial profit for their garage sale purchase: Arizona Cardinals hats.

What happened?

In the video, TikTok thrift shopper SlimPickins (@taylorfinds) shares the find after coming across three Arizona Cardinals hats that appeared to be brand new.

The homeowner running the garage sale said that the hats were his father's, and he never wore them.

"Not every day that you find one of these brand new!" the poster wrote.

While the three hats were listed at $1 each, the shopper paid the seller $10 since they thought they were worth more.

The poster also shared a screenshot of an eBay listing showing that one of them had sold for $130. Clips like this highlight how a bit of thrift shopping can go a long way, turning overlooked or forgotten items into something far more valuable in the right hands.

Whether browsing yard sales, flea markets, or thrift stores, shoppers can save money on everyday items such as clothes, furniture, cookware, and home decor. Every so often, those trips also turn up rare or valuable finds at a steep discount.

Shopping secondhand can also help keep perfectly usable items in circulation longer, reducing waste and cutting demand for newly manufactured goods.

What are people saying?

Many commenters were impressed by the find and appreciated that the TikTok creator overpaid for the items they planned to resell.

"That's how it should be done! Good job brother," one user said.

"I love that everyone walked away feeling they got the better deal," another wrote.

"That's the way to do it," another commented.

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