Scientists unlock groundbreaking process capable of transforming garbage into 'high-end product': 'This is … like a diamond'

Researchers were optimistic about the future of this new method.

Yale researchers have discovered a new way to recycle plastic. According to the New Haven Register, the end result could help important supply chains

The method outlined in the research report uses electrical current to make enough heat to break down plastics. At 1,650 F, the hydrocarbon chains in these plastics are cut. The result is a building block for jet fuel.

"Instead of trying to re-melt it, re-mold it into another shape of using the plastic waste, we convert them into one high-end product," said lead researcher Liangbing Hu, per the New Haven Register. "That is the jet fuel."

Other attempts to turn waste plastic into fuel have relied on catalysts that can be either expensive or unstable.

By leaning on electrolysis instead, Hu is confident in the method's ability to scale up to a commercial level. This kind of research is crucial as plastic waste continues to grow into a massive problem.

Solid pieces pollute our water and endanger wildlife. Over time, they break down and can make their way into our food sources. Once ingested, these microplastics pose a range of health risks, according to a growing body of research.

The aviation industry has its own environmental footprint, but affordable, sustainable fuel options are in high demand. Producing traditional fuel generates loads more pollution.

Researchers were optimistic about the future of plastic recycling at a larger scale with their new method.

"This is not like gold, like a diamond," Dong said, per the New Haven Register. "Here we're talking about volumes."

Hu has co-founded a start-up, Polymer-X, with fellow report author Qi Dong. They hope to deliver on the potential of this technology in the next five to 10 years.

While this technology is still in development, there are things you can do on an individual level.

Using less plastic cuts the problem off at the source. If that isn't possible for you (plastic-free options aren't always affordable or available), that doesn't mean all hope is lost either. Finding new uses for the plastic you already have can reduce your home's waste and potentially save you money.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.