China's best-selling EV now offers up to 298 miles of range for as low as $9,500

This move highlights how the EV market is becoming increasingly competitive.

China's best-selling EV just got a meaningful upgrade — and it's still priced like an entry-level gas car.

According to a report from Electrek, Geely has refreshed its Xingyuan electric hatchback, sold in overseas markets as the EX2, increasing its range to an estimated 298 miles while keeping the starting price as low as $9,500.

The compact Xingyuan was already a major hit in China. It topped new energy vehicle sales last year with more than 465,000 units sold and led the country's sales again in April, ahead of the Xiaomi SU7 and Tesla Model Y.

Now Geely has launched an upgraded version with six trims, ranging from 64,800 yuan to 94,800 yuan, or roughly $9,500 to $14,000. For a limited time, buyers can also get promotional pricing starting at 61,800 yuan, or about $9,100.

The biggest change is battery capacity.

Of the two battery options available for the upgraded model, the smaller CATL-supplied LFP pack increases from 30.12 kilowatt-hours to 35 kWh, good for up to 254 miles of estimated range. The larger battery grows from 40.16 kWh to 45 kWh, extending range to or 298 estimated miles. Charging from 30% to 80% takes a little under 20 minutes, Electrek noted.

The Xingyuan update comes as competition intensifies in the low-cost EV segment. Geely's model is slightly larger than the BYD Seagull, another budget-friendly rival that was recently refreshed.

The new Xingyuan also adds more cameras to support features such as remote parking and security monitoring, and a cabin with an 8.8-inch driver display and a 14.6-inch infotainment screen.

The update adds battery capacity, tech, and driver-assistance features without a major price increase. Electrek said the company plans to bring the EX2 to markets across five continents in 2026, including Europe, the U.K., and Southeast Asia.

Overall, the updated Xingyuan delivers more range, fast charging, and more in-car tech at a low price.

This move highlights how the EV market is becoming increasingly competitive, with automakers offering longer ranges, more advanced technology, and lower prices to attract buyers.

And while EV owners already benefit from avoiding costly trips to the gas station, there are even more ways to maximize those savings. Charging at home is typically much cheaper than relying on public chargers, often saving drivers hundreds of dollars per year.

Homeowners interested in faster charging can also explore Qmerit, which provides free instant estimates for Level 2 charger installations.

Pairing an EV with solar panels can reduce costs even further, since generating your own electricity is often cheaper than charging from the grid or using public charging stations.

Check out EnergySage to compare competitive quotes from vetted solar installers and potentially save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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