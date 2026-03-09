State landfill becomes first in US to properly handle hazardous waste: 'Removed off the face of the earth'

A Wyoming landfill claims to be the first in the nation to divert hazardous e-waste using a process designed to safely break it down while recovering valuable materials.

What's happening?

The Rock Springs landfill in Wyoming uses pyrolysis technology to process electronic waste, potentially transforming how communities handle hazardous trash.

According to SweetwaterNOW, the landfill began diverting e-waste via pyrolysis on Feb. 3.

Pyrolysis uses high heat in a controlled, oxygen-limited environment to break down materials at the molecular level.

The landfill partnered with U.S.-based circular technology company Xscindo to carry out the work and is now spending less to process the waste than under previous disposal methods.

Dan Chetterbock, general manager of the Sweetwater County Solid Waste Disposal District No. 1, explained that the process left rare earth metals and a small amount of carbon behind while capturing gases produced during treatment.

"The data is removed off the face of the earth," Chetterbock explained, noting the process ensured complete data destruction for discarded electronics.

Why is e-waste in landfills concerning?

Electronic waste contains valuable metals like copper and rare-earth elements.

But it can also contain and release thousands of hazardous substances, such as lead, mercury, and flame retardants.

When dumped or improperly processed, these materials can contaminate soil and water, threatening nearby communities and ecosystems.

In 2022, the world produced an estimated 68 million tons of e-waste, with only about 22% formally recycled, according to the World Health Organization.

The remainder wound up in landfills or were shipped overseas, where informal recycling operations often use recycling credits in misleading ways and expose workers to toxic fumes.

These irresponsible disposal practices are driven by manufacturers and retailers prioritizing profit from rapid upgrade cycles. Meanwhile, communities suffer the environmental and public health costs like weakened immune systems and cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Pyrolysis aims to reduce those risks while recovering minerals needed for new electronics and technologies.

What's being done about e-waste?

This innovative approach to e-waste at a landfill is a significant step in demonstrating the capability and cost-efficiency of pyrolysis, encouraging other landfills in the U.S. and globally to follow suit.

At the same time, recycling technology continues to advance, and organizations are stepping in to fill the gaps.

Researchers at Cornell recently discovered a process that captured 99.9% of gold from e-waste like circuit boards, which can yield 10 times more gold than mining the same amount of ore.

In New York City, Computer Recycling, an end-to-end e-waste service company, is helping all five boroughs with e-waste pickup, data destruction, and material recovery.

Individuals can help by properly disposing of their old electronics, potentially making money from them, and understanding their local recycling options.

