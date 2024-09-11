Company develops innovative solar-charging truck bed technology that can help power vehicles — and they don't even have to be electric

It's a reliable system, whether you're on the road or weathering a storm with no power at home.

Worksport, a designer and manufacturer of truck bed covers, has developed a revolutionary solar-charging Truckbed Power System that can provide electricity for off-grid adventures.

Notably, the technology works with both electric and gas-powered trucks and basically transforms your truck bed into a mobile solar energy generator.

While Worksport has been producing truck bed covers (also called tonneau covers) since it was founded in 2011, the company noticed that more truck owners were interested in portable clean energy products and wanted to meet that demand.

Enter SOLIS, a foldable solar truck bed cover that generates up to 650 watts of juice while shielding your cargo from the elements. According to Worksport, it is expected to fit most major truck makes and models, including at least the last two generations of Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Ram, Jeep, Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

The solar-powered truck bed cover will be bundled with COR, a portable battery storage system that has 11 outlets and provides 2,000 watts of power with a single battery capacity of 1.5 kilowatt-hours. Customers can connect extra batteries for a total capacity of up to 6 kilowatt-hours, which is enough to power many types of household appliances and tools for hours.

Since the batteries can be recharged using any wall outlet and 500-watt charger or portable solar panels in three hours or less, it's a reliable system, whether you're on the road or weathering a storm with no power at home.

According to Worksport, the truck bed power system comes with COR (which includes one hub inverter and battery), a SOLIS solar cover, a solar charge controller, a rail mounting system, and all the cables required.

In addition to having more energy security, customers can also enjoy nearly $500 in fast-charger savings and over 2,000 miles in additional range each year, making SOLIS and COR the ultimate money-saving portable power duo.

"Our test results show that the system can charge up to 45 iPhone 14's per hour, providing clean energy straight from the Sun," Worksport CEO Steven Rossi told CleanTechnica.

"The COR and SOLIS system work as a powerful clean-tech nano grid, generating a significant amount of power every hour," he added.

Plus, the planet will benefit whether the system is used in gas-powered or electric trucks. The system eliminates the need for polluting diesel generators, which release heat-trapping gases into the air and contribute to more extreme weather.

The more people rely on clean energy for power, the cleaner the air will be, leading to better health and well-being.

According to the news outlet, Worksport announced earlier this summer that it was producing pilot SOLIS solar tonneau covers at its New York factory and that the COR was ready for launch.

As of Sept. 5, the Truckbed Power System is now available for pre-order (though Worksport says to stay tuned for additional details).

CleanTechnica reported that the company also wants to leverage the power of technology to track solar power production from its portable energy system so customers and investors can see its impact.

"The potential is real to have hundreds of thousands of SOLIS units travelling the roads globally, representing the largest portable solar microgrid network in the world, all providing real-time data," Worksport's CTO-Designate, Rafael Oliveira, told CleanTechnica.

