Scientists make incredible breakthrough that could solve major problem in construction industry: 'The impact could be enormous'

Worcester Polytechnic Institute researchers envision a world in which buildings are partly constructed with nullified air pollution — and they are developing the crucial building material to make it happen.

The Massachusetts-based team created a carbon-negative process using an enzyme that can convert carbon dioxide into a mineral, storing and sequestering its planet-warming potential. What's more, the replacement construction material, dubbed enzymatic structural material or ESM, can reduce the amount of concrete needed for buildings.

If scaled, the accelerated and cleaner manufacturing technique would help to lower construction costs and expedite builds for disaster areas, among other benefits, according to a news release.

"What our team has developed is a practical, scalable alternative that doesn't just reduce emissions — it actually captures carbon," research lead Nima Rahbar said.

Cement is widely reported to be the most-used building material, producing about 8% of the planet's air pollution. By contrast, the Worcester team said its product "is created rapidly and with a dramatically lower environmental impact."

Its enzyme-based method makes a moldable building material under mild conditions within hours. It uses trace amounts of carbonic anhydrase, catalyzing water and CO2 to form carbonic acid, and fostering mineral growth on polymer scaffolds, per the study, which was published in the journal Matter.

Cement production typically requires energy-sucking high heat to work, and the concrete takes weeks to cure.

About 35 cubic feet of ESM captures more than 13 pounds of air pollution, while the same portion of traditional concrete produces more than 727 pounds of carbon dioxide. ESM performs well and is strong enough for roof decks, wall panels, and modular building components. It's also highly repairable, limiting construction waste that fills landfills, all per the release.

Other projects of a similar nature are also in development, including a concrete mix in Japan that absorbs pollution. A University of Auckland effort is focused on ancient Roman building techniques that employed pumice and seashells in long-lasting structures.

The sustainable projects are planet-friendly and lower air pollution output, a neighborhood-level benefit. Smog saturation not only leaves a pungent smell but carries severe health risks, as well, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Worcester's team said in the release that its invention is in alignment with global goals to reduce air pollution and move to more circular processes.

"If even a fraction of global construction shifts toward carbon-negative materials like ESM, the impact could be enormous," Rahbar said.

