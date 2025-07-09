Researchers make game-changing discovery that could fix dangerous issue with common home heating feature: 'The health effects are well known'

"What's new is getting those results in homes, during real use."

Wood-burning stoves are still common across the U.S., especially in rural areas. They're cheap to run and easy to maintain. However, they also release fine particulate pollution that can be dangerous inside and outside the home. A group at Oregon State University may have found a fix.

"Our goal is to make wood heating safer for families and better for the environment," said Nordica MacCarty, the lead researcher and an associate engineering professor at OSU, according to TechXplore. "A stove doesn't need to pollute this much to be effective."

Her team discovered that most pollution happens during two key moments: when the fire is started and when more fuel is added. Those short bursts are responsible for around 70% of the total particulate emissions. The fine particles — PM2.5 — can travel deep into your lungs and even reach the bloodstream.

"The health effects are well known," said MacCarty. "Long-term exposure to PM2.5 has been linked to heart disease, asthma, and even early death."

The U.S. has roughly 10 million wood-burning stoves. About two-thirds of them fail to meet current Environmental Protection Agency standards. According to MacCarty, "A lot of the older stoves are essentially just metal boxes with chimneys. They were never built with emissions in mind."

"Wood is an affordable, local, renewable, low-carbon fuel that should be an important part of the U.S. energy mix, but it must be burned cleanly to effectively protect health," MacCarty said.

To reduce that pollution, the team developed a device that automatically injects air at precisely the right times. It isn't a filter or fan, but a smart system that adjusts airflow based on how the fire behaves. Lab and field tests showed it could reduce emissions by up to 95%.

"We've known for years how to make combustion cleaner in a lab setting," she said. "What's new is getting those results in homes, during real use."

The prototype also helps reduce creosote buildup, a flammable byproduct that sticks to chimney walls and causes house fires. By optimizing the fire's burn efficiency, the system also reduces that risk.

Instead of relying on controlled lab tests, the OSU team installed its prototypes in homes throughout Oregon. It placed sensors in stoves and chimneys, collecting data over time.

Cleaner-burning stoves aren't just good for individual households; they improve air quality for entire neighborhoods. As MacCarty pointed out, "If a few homes on one street are using outdated stoves, they can impact everyone around them."

Cleaner heat, safer homes, lower bills.

