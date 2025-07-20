Groundbreaking study reveals overlooked factor behind increased cancer risk in women: 'Their cumulative public health impact is substantial'

Rising temperatures are making women's cancers more deadly — and researchers say the problem is bigger than anyone realized.

A groundbreaking recent study published in Frontiers in Public Health found that as average temperatures increase across the Middle East and North Africa region, so do the prevalence and mortality of breast, ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancer among women. While the uptick in risk per degree Celsius is modest, the researchers say the cumulative effects over time are significant and growing.

What's happening?

Researchers from the American University in Cairo analyzed 20 years of data across 17 MENA countries — including Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — and found that for every 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature, cancer prevalence rose by 173 to 280 cases per 100,000 people. Deaths rose by 171 to 332 per 100,000.

Ovarian cancer saw the sharpest spike in both prevalence and mortality, while breast cancer — the most common among women globally — also rose notably. As the study's lead author, Wafa Abuelkheir Mataria, put it, "Although the increases per degree of temperature rise are modest, their cumulative public health impact is substantial."

Why is this concerning?

This research builds on mounting evidence that extreme heat worsens existing health disparities — especially for women. Rising temperatures can increase exposure to carcinogenic air pollution, weaken immune responses, and disrupt access to health care. In regions already facing economic and political instability, these challenges are magnified.

"Temperature rise likely acts through multiple pathways," explained co-author Sungsoo Chun. "It increases exposure to known carcinogens, disrupts healthcare delivery, and may even influence biological processes at the cellular level. Together, these mechanisms could elevate cancer risk over time."

While better screening could account for some of the rise in cancer cases, the simultaneous increase in deaths suggests a worrying trend: that more women are not just being diagnosed with but also dying from cancers that could be treatable with timely care.

What's being done about it?

Experts say addressing this issue will require coordinated, climate-informed health policy. That includes investing in early detection and cancer treatment, building climate-resilient health care systems, and limiting exposure to harmful pollutants — especially in heat-vulnerable communities.

Women's health advocates are also calling for increased education and community engagement around screening, especially in areas where stigma and limited access prevent timely diagnosis. On an individual level, supporting clean energy initiatives, reducing air pollution, and advocating for equitable health care access can help reduce the risk factors tied to overheating and air quality.

As this study shows, when it comes to rising temperatures, the toll on women's health is already here — and growing.

