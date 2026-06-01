Wisconsin opens $40 million push for more EV charging stations along major highways

The agency is now accepting applications for the next round of federally funded EV charging projects.

Wisconsin is entering the next phase of a nearly $40 million effort to add more electric vehicle chargers along major highways, a move that could make road trips easier and EV ownership more practical for drivers across the state.

The new funding round focuses on some of Wisconsin's busiest travel routes as the state shifts from an initial buildout to broader charging access.

According to an announcement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, as reported by WSAW-TV, the agency is now accepting applications for the next round of federally funded EV charging projects. The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, established through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to expand charging across the country.

WisDOT said this latest phase is intended to bring more charging access to busy U.S. highways and state routes. The agency said it now considers Wisconsin's designated Alternative Fuel Corridor network fully built out, allowing attention to shift to additional routes.

WSAW noted that Wisconsin still has about $40 million in program funding available. Grants can cover up to 80% of qualifying project expenses.

So far, WisDOT has committed about $37 million to 78 EV charging projects across the state, and 21 stations are already in service. According to the department, applications for the newest round will be accepted through July 24, and grant awards are expected this fall.

Stations funded through the program must be located no more than 1 mile from a highway junction or interstate exit and must provide 4 charging ports.

The state is continuing to use federal funding to fill gaps in charging access beyond the routes prioritized in its initial corridor buildout. The grants cover up to 80% of eligible costs.

Moves like this highlight the rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the U.S., helping make electric vehicle ownership more practical for a wider range of drivers. As gasoline prices continue to fluctuate, greater access to reliable charging stations can ease concerns about convenience and help more Americans take advantage of the lower overall costs that often come with driving an EV.

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