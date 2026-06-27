A notable shift has emerged in the global power mix.

According to WAMC, wind and solar together generated more electricity than natural gas over an entire month for the first time.

What happened?

The comparison looks especially striking against the backdrop of recent history. In April, wind and solar produced 532 terawatt-hours globally, compared with 477 terawatt-hours from natural gas.

Five years earlier, even the strongest month for renewables still left gas generating about twice as much as those two sources combined.

Last year's growth helps explain why this crossover happened. Solar alone met three-quarters of new electricity demand worldwide, and other renewables covered much of the remainder.

Coal, meanwhile, still supplies about 35% of global electricity and remains the largest source, although its dominance is facing increasing pressure.

Why does it matter?

Electricity powers everyday life, from heating and cooling homes to cooking, transportation, and charging devices, so changes in how that power is generated can affect household costs and grid reliability.

One reason countries may accelerate that shift is energy security. Conflict in the Middle East has contributed to tighter supplies and higher prices for oil, gasoline, and liquefied natural gas, making domestically built wind and solar more attractive because they are less exposed to fuel price volatility.

The push away from oil, coal, and gas generation carries both environmental and economic implications. Swapping coal- and gas-fired power for renewables can lower the planet-warming emissions linked to extreme weather and also reduce air pollution, and renewables now undercut coal on cost in most markets.

Coal remains the top fuel globally, largely because of China and India, though both countries are also installing large amounts of renewable energy.

What are people saying?

Rather than a one-off result, April may be an early glimpse of a more frequent pattern. Given that solar accounted for most of the new electricity demand last year, milestones like this may start appearing much more often.

Coal still generates more electricity worldwide than any other source. Even so, the transition is progressing unevenly rather than all at once, and the U.S. is also on track to see wind and solar eventually overtake coal.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.