Researchers make astonishing discovery after feeding cattle ancient natural medicine — here's how it could transform modern farming

Further studies will determine whether it will work under real farming conditions.

Willow plants, a traditional medicinal plant, have a surprising effect on cattle — they reduce the amount of nitrous oxide and ammonia in their urine.

According to an article from the Research Institute of Farm Animal Biology (FBN) in Dummerstorf posted to Phys.org, FBN — along with the Universities of Rostock, Munich, and Vienna — conducted an experiment feeding cattle willow leaves.

"Compared to the control group, 14% less ammonia and even 81% less nitrous oxide were measured over 48 hours on a standard floor," per the article on Phys.org.

The salicylic acid in willow leaves, along with other bioactive compounds, was able to reduce the nitrous oxide and ammonia that the cattle produce.

Willow is a quick-growing woody plant that has been traditionally used for medicinal purposes and as fodder plants in North America and New Zealand. Germany has used these plants in agroforestry systems or as energy crops.

Globally, about 81% of nitrous oxide and 80% of ammonia emissions are attributed to the agricultural industry.

The article by FBN noted, "Particularly problematic is that while ammonia acidifies soils and over-fertilizes ecosystems, nitrous oxide has about 300 times more impact on the climate than CO₂ and remains in the atmosphere for around 150 years."

Much of this pollution comes from cattle, sheep, and goats, and has been considered difficult to control.

Further studies will determine whether willow plants will work under real farming conditions. FBN scientists are also experimenting with other plants, such as poplar.

While air pollution from cattle is one way animal agriculture harms the planet, it also contributes to biodiversity loss, deforestation, and water pollution. Approximately 41% of deforestation can be attributed to beef production.

One study on Earth.org found that annually, almost five million football fields' worth of forests — 2.1 million hectares of land — are cleared for beef production.

Switching to plant-based options can not only protect the environment, but it can also benefit your health. A study showed that reducing your consumption of red meat by 30% could lower your risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and colorectal cancer. This could also result in approximately 46,000 fewer deaths within 10 years.

Animal agriculture remains a big business, so if scientists can find ways to reduce pollution from cattle, it still goes a long way in improving air quality and our future.

