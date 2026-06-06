Wildlife ecologist says her favorite science talk this year was in her children's classroom

"The kids are alright, and they sure are ready to protect the natural world into the future."

A wildlife ecologist who has spoken to audiences around the world just revealed which science talk meant the most to her this year. The venue and the audience might surprise you.

What happened?

Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, a wildlife ecologist, National Geographic explorer, and Wild Kingdom host, shared the surprising revelation in a recent Instagram post on her personal account (@raewynngrant).

Rather than a grand hall amid a big crowd of dignitaries, Wynn-Grant said her favorite presentation happened much closer to home at her children's school. The talk was for a group of elementary students who already seem eager to help protect the natural world.

In the photo, she stands at the front of a classroom, smiling as she gives a presentation on wildlife and conservation science to a room full of young students. A video from the event showed enthusiastic applause.

In the caption, she reflected on the experience.

"I've been privileged to speak to audiences around the world, but my favorite science talk of the year was right at home in front of my 2 favorite kiddos and their brilliant classmates and incredible dedicated instructors," she wrote.

Why does it matter?

The classroom visit showed what climate and conservation engagement can look like before kids are old enough to vote, volunteer professionally, or shape policy.

Wynn-Grant's post pointed to the role schools and educators play in building that future. She didn't stop at praising the students. She also alluded to their teachers, signaling that community-level climate and wildlife education often depends on educators who make room for it.

Ultimately, children will grow up to deal with rising global climate challenges, so a passion for conservation and the earth's natural beauty is hopefully something the generation becomes known for.

Wynn-Grant is playing her part in inspiring the next group of conservationists as a host of "Wild Kingdom" since its relaunch in 2023.

What are people saying?

"The kids are alright, and they sure are ready to protect the natural world into the future," Wynn-Grant concluded in her Instagram post.

Commenters were heartened by the display.

One wrote: "Youth talks are the best! So much energy, so much wildness in the room!"

"Best part is they know they got the coolest Mom!" another user added.

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