Study uncovers concerning source of $200 billion in health damages: 'Associated with increased morbidity and mortality risk'

Smoke from wildfires and prescribed burns in the United States caused $200 billion in health damages and was linked to 20,000 premature deaths in 2017 alone, according to Carnegie Mellon University.

What's happening?

A new study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment reveals the staggering human toll of fire smoke. While most U.S. air pollution sources have decreased since the late 20th century, wildfire pollution has increased.

The damages were almost evenly split between wildfires (predominantly in the West) and prescribed burns (mainly in the Southeast). Senior citizens were hit hardest, representing just 16% of the population but suffering 75% of the damage.

"Many studies have found that fire smoke, like other air pollutants, is associated with increased morbidity and mortality risk. But until recently, the associated social costs were less well understood," explained Nicholas Muller, Carnegie Mellon's Lester and Judith Lave Professor of Economics, Engineering, and Public Policy.

Why is fire smoke important?

Fire smoke creates dangerous fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that penetrates deep into your lungs and bloodstream. Any long-term exposure to PM2.5 increases your risk of premature death.

The health impacts aren't distributed equally. While seniors face the greatest risks overall, Native American and Black communities experience the highest damages per capita within most age groups. This pattern highlights how environmental hazards often affect already vulnerable populations most severely.

When you breathe in smoke-polluted air, you're exposing yourself to a cocktail of harmful compounds, including ammonia, nitrogen oxides, and volatile organic compounds, all of which contribute to dangerous PM2.5 concentrations.

What's being done about fire smoke?

Researchers suggest several practical approaches to protect people from smoke exposure. Communities can expand real-time air quality monitoring and enhance public outreach through trusted local leaders to keep you informed during smoke events.

You can improve your home's air quality by investing in filtration technologies. Public spaces such as senior centers in low-income neighborhoods could be equipped as clean air shelters during heavy smoke days.

Simple personal protection measures help, too. Using N95 masks during smoke events can protect you if you can't access safe indoor spaces. This is especially important if you work outdoors.

Policymakers are beginning to recognize smoke as a major public health issue rather than a seasonal nuisance. By combining community-based solutions with individual protection measures, you can help reduce the devastating health impacts of fire smoke while broader climate actions address the root causes of increasingly frequent and intense wildfires.

