Researchers warn of threat expected to linger after California Park Fire — here's how it could impact the country

As the risk of wildfires is only increasing, researchers stress that multiple steps should be taken.

Not only are wildfires posing an immediate risk for homeowners and wildlife, but the natural disasters are also causing long-lasting effects on our water, according to researchers.

The warning comes as more than 425,000 acres have burned in California as of August 7 in the Park Fire, detailed here by Cal Fire, which has led to evacuation notices.

What's happening?

Researchers have found that large wildfires are endangering our water supply, as a majority of drinking water in the United States comes from forested regions, according to a report by The Washington Post. Tens of millions of Americans rely on this water that is becoming contaminated by ash and harsh chemicals released by the dangerous flames.

For typical watersheds, vegetation and forestation protect our water. However, when trees burn, the ash covers the ground. This prevents rain water from being absorbed by soil and replenishing groundwater supplies. It can also lead to landslides or flooding.

Run-off from these fires can also contaminate our water, increasing the amount of dangerous chemicals or metals, including arsenic and lead, according to the report.

Why is this water contamination important?

As these effects can lead to the flooding of watersheds, it can also increase the risk of floods for towns nearby, the Post said. This can cause dangerous elements such as ash and debris to rush into these areas.

At the same time, the buildup of toxic chemicals and materials can lower the quality of the water stored in reservoirs, causing harmful algae blooms that in turn change the chemistry of metals in water, which can lead to developmental issues if those are consumed, all as detailed in the Post.

These long-term effects from wildfires are concerning, as up to 65% of our water supply comes from forested watersheds, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

What's being done to protect our water?

As the risk of wildfires is increasing, researchers told the Post multiple steps should be taken to protect our water supply.

Specifically, they recommended insurance companies look to get ahead of these natural disasters by understanding water safety and contamination. Others point to wildfire forecasts that can help cities across the country anticipate how much sediment or excess materials enter watersheds.

Some have also worked toward creating playbooks on the effects of wildfires, detailing how local communities can rebuild within roughly one month after a fire.

Individuals can also do their part to lower the risk of wildfires by using lawn equipment or firearms safely and avoiding burning debris during certain times of the year. Using clean and renewable energy as well as cutting personal waste will help decrease the amount of pollution released into the atmosphere, which contributes to warming and exacerbates these fire events.

