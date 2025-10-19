Researchers issue warning on overlooked factor that can increase cancer risk: 'Current and future human health concerns'

There are precautions people can take.

Smoke from wildfires changes certain fat molecules in lung tissue, which may trigger inflammation and increase cancer risks, according to a study published in Science of the Total Environment.

What happened?

Researchers burned pine needles, pine wood, and eucalyptus at varying temperatures, then exposed mice to the smoke. Four hours passed before they analyzed lung tissue and identified 355 distinct fat molecules.

All smoke exposures boosted GM3 gangliosides, a fundamental form of ganglioside fat molecule. These fats build unusual compartments in cells that can change how cells work and send signals.

The team found alterations in genes connected to inflammation and cancer. "Understanding the health impacts of wildfire smoke inhalation is therefore of great importance to addressing current and future human health concerns in regions with high exposure," the study noted.

The United States experiences roughly 70,000 wildfires annually. Texas saw major blazes in 2024, and Los Angeles faced destructive fires in early 2025.

Why is wildfire smoke exposure concerning?

The molecular changes this study uncovered might explain why wildfire smoke harms health in ways that go beyond short-term breathing trouble.

When gangliosides build up, they form small pockets within cells that interfere with normal operations. This interference can cause long-lasting inflammation.

Wildfire smoke falls under the World Health Organization's classification as a probable human lung carcinogen. These findings reveal one biological mechanism that could link smoke exposure to cancer.

Fine particles at 2.5 micrometers or smaller can bypass your upper airways and penetrate your lungs. Once inside, they may enter your bloodstream and travel to other organs in your body.

As our planet heats up, wildfires are becoming more intense due to major droughts and prolonged heat waves. Learning as much as we can about their causes and effects can help us protect ourselves, as well as our environment.

What's being done about wildfire smoke exposure?

Research into how smoke harms health at the cellular level continues. Scientists aim to pinpoint which smoke components create the most danger.

If you live where wildfires occur, check air quality reports during fire season. Keep your windows shut and stay inside when smoke covers your area.

Run air purifiers with HEPA filters in your home when smoke arrives. These machines pull fine particles out of indoor air.

Wear N95 or KN95 masks outdoors during bad air quality days. Regular cloth masks won't block smoke particles.

Support policies that address the reasons why wildfire seasons keep worsening. Reach out to your representatives about forest management and actions to slow planetary warming.

