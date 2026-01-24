HVAC expert breaks down the 'magic' that makes modern heat pumps unbelievably efficient: 'We can extract heat … in any conditions'

"The same [technology] as you have in your fridge at home."

Finding an efficient way to keep your home warm is a must during the winter months — and one expert explained why heat pumps are the ultimate solution.

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (@energygovuk) shared an Instagram reel to help followers better understand the functions of a heat pump. In the clip, Clive, a heat pump expert based in England, showed off an air source heat pump that is beneficial in any type of weather.

"With this, we can extract heat from the air in any conditions," Clive said in the video.

"The heat we extract is done using the magic of the refrigeration technology, the same as you have in your fridge at home," Clive explained.





In the clip, Clive also explained that heat pumps are much better for the environment than alternative options. In fact, the International Energy Agency reported that heat pumps are about three to five times more energy efficient than gas boilers.

As for the Instagram reel, Clive said installing a heat pump will help keep a consistent temperature in your home all year — especially perfect for these cold winter months.

