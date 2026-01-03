HVAC tech easily dismantles a common myth plaguing the home heating conversation: 'This is someone I can trust'

"It costs less, it's way more comfortable, and they're super quiet."

An HVAC expert took to Instagram to dispel one of the myths surrounding energy-efficient HVAC technology: that heat pumps are more expensive to run than gas furnaces.

Heat pumps, because they create heat by transferring air from one place to another rather than generating heat like gas furnaces, are significantly cheaper to run.

Larry Waters, founder and CEO of Electrify My Home (@electrifymyhomeca), was clear about the difference.

"They do not cost more," Waters says. "It costs less, it's way more comfortable, and they're super quiet."





He goes on to explain that heat pumps are so much cheaper that they're used to heat the Electrify My Home offices.

Installing a heat pump at your home is a simple way to save on energy costs and protect yourself against volatile electricity prices while at the same time reducing planet-overheating pollution.

TCD's HVAC Explorer is a great place to start to understand your options and save up to 50% on energy bills. There are even $0 down HVAC subscription options.

To hammer the point home about how much you can save, Waters shares that according to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average home using a heat pump saves $300-$1,000 a year. Waters shows that a single high-efficiency heat pump can cut total home energy use by up to 47% if it replaces both a furnace and an AC unit, per the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Using TCD's HVAC Explorer will allow you to connect with trusted partners. One such partner is Palmetto, which can make it easy and affordable to upgrade your HVAC system. Palmetto can hook you up with an energy-efficient system that can save you up to 50% on heating and cooling costs.

It also offers a service that gives you a new HVAC system for $0 down and subscription lease payments as low as $99 a month. On top of that, you get 12 years of free maintenance, which could reduce your overall spending on the life of the system. Plus, it's easy to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades just by taking little steps in your everyday life using the free Palmetto Home app.

Installing solar panels to pair with your heat pump will increase those savings. TCD's Solar Explorer is a good starting point if you're interested in taking that path.

Commenters loved Waters' explanation.

"Now THIS is someone I can trust!!" one said.

