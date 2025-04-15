Architects unveil puzzle-inspired home with new tech that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces: 'It feels enormous'

One of the main goals in designing the home was making it as eco-friendly as possible.

A new prototype is revolutionizing sustainable living, offering homeowners a way to live among nature.

According to a recent article in Designboom, Wittman Estes built a prefabricated house designed to minimize its environmental footprint. Known as the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab, the unique home includes 600 square feet of indoor space and 557 square feet of covered outdoor living.

According to Wittman Estes, the use of both indoor and outdoor space gives the home a spacious feel.

"It's so compact that it feels enormous," Wittman Estes told Designboom.

What makes this tiny home unique, however, is its four distinct modules. These modules can be moved and are "infinitely reconfigurable," according to Designboom, underscoring the imagination and flexibility of prefab construction.

"The modularity of the Whidbey Puzzle Prefab shows the adaptability of prefabrication, making it suitable for remote, suburban, and urban environments," wrote Designboom.

One of the main goals in designing the home was making it as eco-friendly as possible. As a result, Wittman Estes built the home with numerous sustainable features, including a 4.1-kilowatt solar array, an energy recovery ventilation system, and a heat pump with hydronic heating and cooling.

To prevent the need for concrete, Wittman Estes also used a pin foundation system. According to Designboom, this decision alone reduced carbon emissions by 24 tons.

The tiny home is also a net-zero energy building thanks to its photovoltaic array and rainwater collection system, which funnels water from the roof into steel columns, storing it in a purification tank for use throughout the home.

Tiny-home living has gained popularity across the globe because it offers an affordable housing option for residents looking to connect with nature. By living in a tiny home, you'll decrease the amount of energy your household consumes, which will reduce your utility bills.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.