Energy firm reveals plans to build 18 next-gen nuclear reactors around globe: 'Delivering energy security'

"Exactly what the nuclear industry needs."

Westinghouse Electric Company is working with a Finnish energy company, Fortum Corporation, to deploy an advanced AP1000 reactor.

According to a Westinghouse press release, the two companies signed an agreement to collaborate on nuclear energy development in the Nordic region.

The AP1000 reactor is a Westinghouse-designed pressurized water reactor that uses Generation III+ nuclear power. It features a passive safety system, modular construction, and a cost-effective design that's easier to build and maintain than the alternatives, though the Union of Concerned Scientists has often urged caution against less conventional nuclear reactor types.

Under the new agreement, Fortum will conduct a two-year feasibility study. The companies will initially be focused on site evaluation, early project planning, licensing and permitting requirements, and compliance assessments.

This new business agreement is significant because it addresses a growing demand for cleaner energy in Finland and other Nordic countries.

"With the AP1000 reactor, Fortum is advancing the world's most proven Gen III+ technology that is setting operational and performance records around the globe," said Elias Gedeon from Westinghouse. "Not only will this AP1000 project provide clean, reliable baseload power to the Nordics, it will also deliver real economic benefits and high-quality jobs for years to come while delivering energy security."

Although nuclear energy has unique challenges and concerns, it is a cleaner energy source than oil, coal, and gas.

Many misconceptions about nuclear power exist, yet there is no denying that this energy solution creates nuclear waste that must be carefully stored.

When used alongside renewable energy strategies such as solar and wind power, nuclear energy can help us transition to a more sustainable future. When companies work together to advance nuclear energy as a reliable power source, they can boost local economies and offer jobs while reducing local pollution.

Westinghouse said that, globally, it plans to have 18 AP1000 reactors operational by 2030.

In response to Westinghouse's post on the social media platform X, one person wrote, "Collaboration like this is exactly what the nuclear industry needs."

"This was very good news, and congrats to you all for this achievement!" a LinkedIn user commented on the Fortum agreement news.

