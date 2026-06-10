Texas confirms first human West Nile case of 2026 as doctors warn wet spring could fuel mosquitoes

"It's been a really wet spring, so with any kind of standing water, we expect to see more mosquito-borne illness."

With warmer, wetter months arriving, officials say mosquito season in Texas is starting under heightened scrutiny after the first human West Nile infection of 2026 was confirmed in Harris County.

Doctors warn that this spring's heavy rainfall may increase infection risks by leaving more standing water and providing mosquitoes with additional breeding sites.

What's happening?

According to CBS affiliate KFDM, state health officials say the first confirmed human West Nile infection in Texas this year involves a Harris County resident. The patient was diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease — "the most severe form of the virus," according to the news outlet.

Most people infected with West Nile never notice symptoms, with health officials estimating that roughly four in five have none. About one in five people develops West Nile fever, which can bring fever, headaches, nausea, fatigue, muscle soreness, and joint pain. Fewer than 1% are thought to face serious neurological complications.

The virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Carrie Bakunas, a doctor who oversees emergency services at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, told KFDM that recent weather patterns may increase the likelihood of additional infections.

"It's been a really wet spring, so with any kind of standing water, we expect to see more mosquito-borne illness," she said.

Bakunas said one challenge in diagnosis, tracking, and management can be that early cases may not stand out right away.

"Symptoms are pretty vague," she explained. "It may feel kind of like the flu."

Why is this concerning?

The most dangerous infections can progress to serious neurological symptoms, including confusion, neck stiffness, trouble walking, trouble speaking, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, disorientation, and, rarely, death.

KFDM reported that, over the past five years, Texas has recorded 976 West Nile infections and 106 deaths tied to the virus.

Bakunas put the danger plainly: "It can cause meningitis, infection in your brain. It can get pretty serious."

What can I do?

To lower the risk of being bitten and, therefore, becoming infected, Bakunas advises using approved insect repellents and, when possible, covering up with long sleeves and pants, especially during the times mosquitoes are most active.

Health officials also say residents should remove standing water wherever it collects, including in flowerpots, buckets, pet bowls, and clogged gutters, because mosquitoes can lay eggs there surprisingly quickly after wet weather.

Although mild illness may look a lot like the flu, people should seek medical attention right away if they develop more serious warning signs such as confusion, a stiff neck, walking problems, or speech trouble.

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