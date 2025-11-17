Government announces shocking potential tax for EV drivers — plus 3 more auto stories to know this week

The cash–strapped government is looking for a fresh income source.

This week, we're digging into Waymo's growing robotaxi fleet, a cheapish new Rivian model, and the boom in fast charging — plus all kinds of other news you need to know about clean machines right now.

The UK's EV drivers may soon have to pay a per-mile fee

The cash–strapped United Kingdom government is looking for a fresh income source — and electric vehicle drivers may be it. Finance officials are mulling a 3-pence charge (around $0.04) for each mile driven.

It's estimated this would cost British drivers around $325 extra per year, though analysts say driving an EV there would still save over $1,000 annually compared to a gasoline-powered car.

Rivian's 'affordable EV' gamble has drivers excited

Rivian is about to take a plunge in the affordable EV market with the R2, a midsize SUV with a starting price of around $45,000.

The model would bring the brand closer to what most Americans expect to pay for an EV. An existing Rivian R1 will cost you $70,000 and up. Deliveries are expected in the first half of next year.

Waymo is rolling out self-driving cabs in 3 more cities

While most people are still nervous about their own cars being fully self-driving, many Americans seem comfortable with driverless taxis.

Waymo has taken note, announcing it will bring autonomous cabs to Detroit, Las Vegas, and San Diego in 2026. That will bring the company to 12 cities with operational taxis.

Fast chargers are much more available than we think

We have more public chargers than ever, and yet Americans are still living with the fear of not being able to plug in when needed.

A new poll noted that despite 12,000 chargers being added within a mile of interstates and highways this year alone, around 40% of Americans still blame charging and range worries as major reasons they wouldn't consider buying an EV.

Ironically, the same poll shows that nearly 70% of interstate highways are within 10 miles of a fast charger. That's a rise of almost 10% in two years — and is more than double what it was in 2018-19.

