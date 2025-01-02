Researchers achieve stunning results after transforming common waste into vital material for futuristic batteries: 'Opening up new possibilities'

While lithium-ion batteries have great energy density … supercapacitors are more adept at rapid charging and energy delivery.

The development of efficient energy storage solutions is key to our sustainable energy future, and a recent study has shown that waste oil can be repurposed to help support that goal.

Researchers from Tongji University and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology have introduced an innovative method for transforming oil into high-quality electrode materials essential in building supercapacitors, as Tech Xplore detailed.

Supercapacitors have the ability to charge and discharge energy very quickly without substantially affecting long-term performance, something that can be difficult for today's lithium-ion batteries.

However, Tech Xplore noted there have been challenges in meeting the growing demand for the high-quality materials needed to build supercapacitors, as they require a balance of conductivity and surface area.

To resolve this, the outlet explained, scientists have explored "advanced carbon materials with intricate porous structures and strategically placed nitrogen atoms, a process known as heteroatom doping," and waste oil is a great source.

"By using waste oil as a precursor, we're not only recycling waste into a valuable resource but also creating a supercapacitor material with exceptional electrochemical properties," Dr. Suyun Xu, a leading researcher on the project, said.

"Our approach optimizes the pore structure and uses nitrogen doping to elevate the performance of supercapacitors, opening up new possibilities for sustainable, high-efficiency energy storage."

While lithium-ion batteries, such as those used to power electric vehicles, have great energy density, supercapacitors are more adept at rapid charging and energy delivery in short bursts, according to Futurebridge. That's why some automakers employ them to handle the energy input from regenerative braking and deliver it to help boost acceleration in some EVs and fuel-cell hybrids.

Supercapacitors have been found to recover 53% more energy from braking than traditional batteries, which helps boost the overall efficiency of EVs. This also lowers the heat burden on lithium-ion batteries, helping to extend their lifespan.

Repurposing the remnants of dirty fuels into materials that help extend the efficiency of EVs and other green technologies helps to promote a circular economy, while also reducing the amount of waste that could otherwise end up polluting the environment.

