City adds surveillance tech to solve a frustrating problem: 'We can continue to … keep our city clean'

by Tina Deines
Wolverhampton, England, is adding technology to public trash bins that it says will help monitor blazes and decrease the city's planet-heating pollution.

The 700 sensors will track heat in the bins as well as monitor how quickly they fill up so that crews can implement more efficient waste collection routes, the BBC reported. The city told the publication that this "targeted emptying" will save it money and reduce vehicle pollution.

This new technology is just one example of how cities across the world are taking steps to deal with planet-heating pollution. For example, a New York law will require all Lyfts and Ubers to be EVs by the year 2030, and Scotland is turning many urban neighborhoods into "20-minute cities" to give residents better access to public transit.

Meanwhile, this transition away from dirty fuels can also improve our health. According to the United Nations, air pollution from dirty energy sources like coal and oil can lead to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Plus, Wolverhampton's city officials say the technology will help them quickly address any bins that have been overfilled, which can help prevent litter. According to Keep Liberty Beautiful, which cited a 2009 study from Keep America Beautiful, litter in a town can reduce overall property prices by about 9%. It can also make its way into waterways, putting wildlife in danger and degrading habitat, Global Conservation Force explains.

A number of good samaritans are doing their part to reduce litter, including one Michigan woman who picks up trash while dressed like a clown. You can help out by reducing your consumption of single-use plastics, which are often difficult to recycle and make their way into the trash.

Watch now: Alaska Airlines employee's suggestion diverts 15,000 lbs of plastic trash

Wolverhampton councilor Bhupinder Gakhal told the BBC that "by using the data provided by the sensors, we can continue to target resources where they are most needed and make sure we can keep our city clean for residents, visitors and businesses."

