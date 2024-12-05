Stay-at-home mom turns heads with unlikely alter ego while cleaning up neighborhood — meet 'Trash the Clown'

"We're a community, and we can get stuff done together. It's not about just one person or a clown."

Port Huron, Michigan, has an unlikely hero: a character nicknamed "Trash the Clown" who roams the streets picking up garbage.

This trash-collecting clown is the brainchild of a local stay-at-home mom who was tired of seeing litter pile up in her community, according to CBS News. She told the news agency, "The world is really noisy, so it's hard to hear good messages sometimes. And so to kind of cut through all that negative noise, sometimes you have to speak loud but loud in a different way."

And cut through the noise she has — although other residents first mocked her, hundreds now join in on her trash-collection efforts.

De-littering communities can have a huge impact on residents. For one, trash is unsightly. Litter in a town even reduces overall property prices by about 9%, according to Keep Liberty Beautiful, which cited a 2009 study from Keep America Beautiful.

Plus, litter harms the environment. For instance, Global Conservation Force explains that when trash washes into storm drains, it eventually makes its way into waterways, putting wildlife in danger and degrading habitat. This same trash accumulating in streams, rivers, lakes, and oceans can jeopardize access to clean drinking water for people.

As for Trash the Clown's goals for the future? She's going to stay in character and continue picking up trash.

"I don't want it to be about me," she told CBS. "I want people to see the world as we're in it together. We're a community, and we can get stuff done together. It's not about just one person or a clown."

So far, her message of unity seems to be working, as a Facebook post from CBS news contributor David Begnaud received nothing but positive feedback.

"We love our Trash the Clown so much!!" one person said. "She is a glorious human who has done more to unite this town than words can describe. Group cleanups, art and music gatherings, and using some of her dumpster treasures to create beautiful art pieces."

