Expert debunks Joe Rogan's disturbing false claim from recent podcast: 'You can see how big a problem we're dealing with'

When Joe Rogan cited a Washington Post article on his podcast to suggest that Earth might actually be cooling, TikTokers were quick to point out that he got it wrong.

"Essentially, they found that we're in a cooling period," Rogan claimed, presenting the study as evidence that today's climate concerns are overblown.

But according to meteorologist and TikToker Chris Gloninger (@meteorologistchris), Rogan's interpretation of the article missed the mark entirely.

"It is accurate to say that we are in the Holocene interglacial and temperatures should be cooling, and they have been cooling up until the last 150 years," Gloninger explained. "If you zoom in, you can see how big of a problem we're dealing with since humans have only been on the planet 300,000 years, we haven't seen this kind of warming."

The distinction matters. While Earth has always cycled between glacial and interglacial periods, those shifts happen over tens of thousands of years. The warming we've seen since the Industrial Revolution has happened in less than two centuries, a rate no natural cycle can explain.

What's different now is human activity. Burning dirty fuels pumps carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, a heat-trapping gas that accelerates warming at an unprecedented pace.

"All of the warming that we've seen over the last 150 years directly tied to carbon dioxide emissions through the burning of fossil fuels," explained Gloninger.

Plenty of commenters echoed that pushback.

"So Joe Rogan doesn't know how graphs work, how this man has the following that he does is insane," said one commenter.

"Also, there's nowhere on that longer graph that's anywhere near as steep as the current rate of change," added another.

The situation emphasizes that misinformation can be spread quickly and easily. It is important to carefully evaluate all claims to understand the true state of the climate.

