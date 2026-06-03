Ohio warns spotted lanternfly eggs survived the winter and another summer surge is on the way

There is no plan to eliminate the pest entirely at this point.

Ohio officials are warning residents to prepare for another busy spotted lanternfly season after winter temperatures failed to wipe out the invasive insect's eggs.

That means communities across the state could again see heavy numbers of the destructive pests as summer approaches.

After months of cold and snow, Ohio agriculture officials say the weather likely was not severe enough to significantly reduce spotted lanternfly egg masses, ABC 13 News reported.

Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, told WTVG that "there is quite a few out there and this year is going to be another year."

The insects are now entering the nymph phase, which arrives in spring and early summer. At first, the young bugs are black with white spots on their bodies and legs. In the final stage before adulthood, they become black and red with white spots.

The adult form becomes common in mid-to-late summer, when the bugs are larger, easier to spot, and winged.

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State officials are not expecting a drop in the population this year. Instead, they say this summer could look much like last summer.

Spotted lanternflies are more than just a backyard nuisance. Their spread creates challenges for homeowners, businesses, and growers, especially as state officials work to avoid shipping infested products beyond Ohio's borders.

Invasive species add pressure on local agriculture and landscaping while also requiring more monitoring, treatment, and cleanup. When an outbreak becomes widespread, the burden often falls on residents and workers who must deal with the pest up close.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says it is targeting some badly affected spots for treatment. However, officials also made clear there is no plan to eliminate the pest entirely at this point.

The state's main approach now centers on limiting spread and reducing populations where possible. That includes the statewide quarantine, which is meant to help prevent nursery products from reaching other states.

The department is no longer asking Ohioans to submit sightings of spotted lanternflies. Instead, it is asking people to kill the bugs when spotted and destroy their egg masses.

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