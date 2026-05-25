Walmart EV charging network hits 50 fast-charging stations as rollout accelerates

Walmart opened three new sites on May 20 alone.

Walmart's EV charging network just hit a major milestone as the retailer appears to be accelerating its expansion.

EVChargingStations.com reported that Landon West, who tracks Walmart's charging network, said the company has now reached 50 DC fast-charging stations nationwide. That puts Walmart among the 20 largest fast-charging networks in the United States.

West said Walmart opened three new sites on May 20 alone. That brought the company's total for May to 14 new locations. That doubled Walmart's previous monthly record of seven set in March, and more openings are still possible before the month ends.

The network now reportedly includes 50 stations and 424 charging stalls, and the chargers can deliver as much as 400 kilowatts.

Roughly half of the stalls use CCS1 and the rest use NACS. That means the network is compatible with a wide range of electric vehicles.

West also noted that 31 Walmart locations use Alpitronic HYC400 chargers, and another 19 have ABB A400 hardware. Meanwhile, federal data is slightly underreporting the number of Walmart charging stations with 45 listed.

A growing charging network at Walmart stores could make road trips, errands, and everyday commuting easier. Because many of these chargers are in places people already visit regularly, charging can feel less like a separate task and more like part of a normal routine.

That kind of convenience is part of why more households are making the switch to EVs. One of the biggest concerns for prospective buyers is where they will charge when they are away from home. A larger network at thousands of retail locations helps address that question.

By splitting stalls between CCS1 and NACS, Walmart is also building for both current EV drivers and the EV market's current direction. This could help reduce compatibility headaches during an industry transition.

West's tracking showed more than 150 additional sites in a coming-soon or under-construction category. Over 170 more have surfaced through permits or media reports.

Walmart has a U.S. store base of more than 5,200 locations, including Sam's Club. With that kind of footprint, the company has room to scale quickly if it keeps turning store parking lots into fast-charging hubs.

There may also be some immediate savings for drivers as Walmart+ members now get a nationwide 10% EV-charging discount.

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