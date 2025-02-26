5 tech developments that prove science fiction is becoming reality

Technological innovations are currently underway that might sound like science fiction but are actually closer to reality than you might think.

If you think about it, things we see and use on a daily basis were once a figment of our imagination: cell phones, solar energy, even cars (electric or otherwise). Technological innovations are currently underway that might sound like science fiction but are actually closer to reality than you might think.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

2025's Consumer Electronics Show gave a sneak peek into what startups and tech companies have planned for the future. The focus of the showcase is to highlight incredible new technology powering a cleaner, cooler future, and the results were impressive.

From all-electric air taxis and advanced air quality monitors for your homes to new electric vehicle companies and home energy tech that'll save you money, these new innovations are straight out of a futuristic movie.



Read more →

Photo Credit: SeaBubbles

Alongside other forms of transportation, maritime travel is also getting an upgrade. Hydrofoil's Smart Bubble all-electric water taxi offers a smooth, fully enclosed ride along the water's surface.

Once the vehicle reaches high speeds, three carbon fiber foils lift the boat's composite fiber hull out of the water, reducing drag and cutting down on the wake. The space-age-looking vessel can carry seven passengers and run for up to 75 minutes.



Read more →

Photo Credit: iStock

Walmart is partnering with Rubi Laboratories on a new program that turns air pollution into clothing. The project entails outfitting Walmart supply-chain factories with carbon dioxide capture devices and turning CO2 into yarn that is woven into clothes.

Though yet to be tested on a large scale, Walmart and Rubi Laboratories are confident that the science will lead to a "greener way to manufacture apparel."



Read more →

Photo Credit: X

Scientists have been hard at work hoping to tap into the virtually unlimited and clean energy from nuclear fusion. Compared to current nuclear energy (fission), fusion would be a much safer process, eliminating radioactive byproducts without producing harmful air pollutants.

A new fusion reactor called the "tokamak" is attempting to further the science, but experts say production of a commercial reactor is roughly 10 years away.



Read more →

Photo Credit: iStock

If buildings that grow and heal themselves sound like science fiction, you'll be shocked to hear this is closer to reality than you think. A team at Caltech has created a bacteria-based material that could do just that, essentially creating a "living" building.

Though the field is only 20 years old (young in the long history of science), the future of engineered living materials could pave the way for more efficient and planet-friendly building construction.



Read more →

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.