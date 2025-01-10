Fans outraged over AI treatment of beloved film characters: 'Garbage ... remasters'

A post showing side-by-side comparisons of the original and AI-remastered "Wallace & Gromit" images has fans fuming over the lack of quality.

A Redditor posted eight photo stills of the beloved Wallace & Gromit claymation film series. The images alternate between the original version and the new AI remasters released by Shout! Studios. When comparing the photos, it's apparent that the AI did not do its job well.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The caption said, "Very sad to report the new 'Wallace & Gromit' 4Ks have garbage AI remasters." The poster stated, "AI has removed all [the] texture."

The AI remasters are a mess. Many textured elements are snuffed out by the AI, probably seen as imperfections. A great deal of subtlety and nuance in the original images has been erased.

One of the worst offenses is shown in the third and fourth photos. The AI turned easy-to-read shelving labels into fuzzy and illegible characters. Yes, many images are sharper, but at the cost of the endearing details. Texture is one of the most compelling aspects of claymation. Stripping the intricate textures from the content completely compromises its depth.

This is just one of many instances where AI falls short. Companies leverage this technology to cut corners and save money, allowing quality to suffer. Ultimately, it's the consumer — and the planet — that suffers.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Not only do consumers end up with low-quality products and content, but AI harms the planet. AI servers consume massive amounts of water. According to the UN Environment Programme, servers rely on rare and unsustainable resources. The excessive electricity used to power them releases carbon that increases pollution. It's even worse knowing experienced humans could do an exponentially better job.

One angry individual wrote, "No doubt we will see many more awful transfers if these people get their way." The commenter also linked to a Variety article about Shout! Studios hiring an AI pioneer as the new (and first) senior VP of acquisitions and innovations.

People are outraged at the laziness and lack of dedication to creating quality content. Another person said, "We should've rejected AI transfers when we could instead of … saying that it's fine. This is what 'it's fine' gets us."

🗣️ What do you think of Tesla and Elon Musk?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.