Volvo rolls out free upgrades to address driver complaints: 'Looks like a compelling package'

Volvo is rolling out a major update to its all-electric EX90 SUV, and existing owners are getting it for free.

According to Electrek, the automaker announced that the EX90's 2026 refresh will deliver faster charging, smarter software, and new safety features that make it one of the most advanced electric vehicles on the road.

Volvo fixed some key issues for consumers, including the absence of Apple CarPlay and other software glitches. Improvements to its in-house battery also boast faster charging speeds, with the ability to add up to 155 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

Additionally, the EX90 introduces several comfort and safety upgrades, including connected road hazard alerts and emergency stop assistance if the driver becomes unresponsive. Volvo has also added Park Pilot assistance for parking.

"It looks like a compelling package," one person wrote in Electrek's comments.

Volvo's latest move comes as nearly every major automaker is rushing to expand hybrid and all-electric options. Brands from Ford and General Motors to Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai are investing billions in electrification, aiming to meet stricter emissions standards and rising demand for EVs.

Volvo has also indicated it will no longer sell internal combustion engine vehicles and only bring to market EVs and hybrid models by 2035.

While some critics point to the environmental impact of battery production and electricity use, studies show EVs still create less pollution over their lifetime compared to ICE vehicles, especially as power grids transition toward renewable energy. Volvo is also investing in recycling and more responsible sourcing for battery materials.

For drivers, the appeal of an EV goes beyond environmental benefits. EVs save money on gas and routine maintenance, meaning no oil changes and less wear and tear overall. EV charging at home has also become much cheaper and easier.

As EVs become more accessible and infrastructure expands, the everyday advantages of switching to an EV are becoming harder to ignore. Faster charging, lower costs, and cleaner air aren't just "pie in the sky" goals; they're a reality.

