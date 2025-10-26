Volvo rolls out game-changing vehicle that could revolutionize travel: 'It enables new routes'

A development in the electric bus market could make long-distance travel cleaner and more efficient than ever. Volvo has revealed a new electric coach chassis capable of ranges up to 700 kilometers (about 435 miles), according to Electrive.

The model is based on the company's BZR Electric platform that has been upgraded to support an "industry leading" 720-kilowatt-hour battery, making it one of the most powerful in the industry. Volvo says the additional battery capacity will allow its coaches to travel farther with fewer charging stops, which is key for sustainable intercity transportation.

"It enables new routes and gives operators greater versatility. We are proud to present a solution that makes sustainable travel accessible to more people on more routes," said Volvo Buses president Anna Westerberg, per Electrive.

The chassis is designed for both 4x2 and 6x2 axle configurations and accommodates up to eight battery packs that can charge up to 450 kilowatt DC, as detailed in the report. The company's modular approach allows different bodybuilders, like Carrus Delta, to customize vehicles for specific needs across the Nordic and Benelux markets.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Volvo is emphasizing longevity by using responsibly sourced materials to reduce the life-cycle footprint while maintaining high safety and comfort standards.

Beyond the tech innovation, the environmental implications are quite significant. According to the EPA, electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution and drastically cut pollutants like nitrogen oxides that harm human health. The switch to clean transportation reflects on a global scale since transportation accounts for more than 16.2% of planet-warming gas worldwide, as reported by Our World in Data. Upgrading buses to electric power could therefore improve both public health and passenger experience in the long run.

This isn't the first time Volvo has reached for a clean energy milestone. In 2023, Volvo said it plans to become a fully electric brand by 2030, with 50% of its car sales being electric by 2025. The automaker has been investing in next-generation batteries and power systems that simplify charging while improving efficiency and reducing range worries for drivers. These upgrades position Volvo as a leader in accessible, low-pollution transportation.

With production already underway, Volvo's electric coach chassis may soon connect major regions without relying on diesel. This means this technology can expand access by making clean travel a realistic option for longer trips.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.