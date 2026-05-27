Volvo drivers will soon be able to access 20,000 Tesla Superchargers in Europe without switching apps

"As we accelerate towards full electrification, our goal is to make charging simple and effortless."

Volvo drivers in Europe are about to get a much bigger fast-charging map without having to add another app to their phones.

According to Electrive, Volvo Cars announced that beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026, Volvo drivers in Europe will be able to find and start charging at more than 20,000 Tesla Superchargers directly through the Volvo app.

The rollout covers 29 European countries. It'll include many charging points located in major EV markets like Germany and France, along with Norway, the U.K., and Italy. The plan is set to cover EX30, EX40, EC40, EX60, EX90, and ES90 drivers.

Adding Tesla's network to the Volvo app would reduce the need to juggle multiple apps, payment systems, and station-finding tools during daily driving or longer trips.

This move is part of a broader effort across the automotive and charging industries to expand reliable public charging infrastructure. While additions like these make EV charging more accessible for drivers in Europe, many EV owners know the cheapest and easiest way to charge is usually at home.

Homeowners who opt for at-home charging can usually save hundreds every year by dodging expensive prices at public stations.

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Volvo's decision expands its existing charging ecosystem, including the Volvo Public Charging Service. It already connects drivers to more than 1.2 million charging points across Europe. Through the Volvo app, drivers can currently access more than three million charging points worldwide.

Electrive also said some models in Japan and South Korea will move to Tesla's North American Charging System by 2029.

Tesla's charging network remains one of the most recognized fast-charging systems in the world. Its charging footprint remains a major asset for drivers across brands.

"Adding Tesla Superchargers in Europe means they now have even easier access to one of the most recognised fast charging networks," said Alejandro Castro Pérez, Head of Energy Solutions at Volvo Cars, in a Volvo press release. "As we accelerate towards full electrification, our goal is to make charging simple and effortless, through a seamless ecosystem."

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