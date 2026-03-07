Volkswagen unveils game-changing updates for one of its most popular models: 'Looks like a nice refresh'

Drivers have been singing the praises of the vehicle in recent years.

The Volkswagen ID.4 was already a popular EV model in Europe, outselling Teslas last year, and it is growing in popularity in the United States. Now, the electric SUV is getting a sleek redesign and other upgrades to make it even more appealing to drivers.

The ID.4 first went on sale in 2021 and is the automaker's first fully electric SUV. Its revamped look is bringing it closer in line to other models in the ID line, like the ID.Cross SUV and ID.Polo, per Electrek. The outlet had photos from Autospy showing a redesigned front bumper and taillights, along with flush door handles and a sleeker exterior.

The interior is also likely to get a facelift, with Electrek predicting physical buttons will be added, similar to other models in the line.

"Looks like a nice refresh," one person in the comments noted.

Drivers have been singing the praises of the ID.4 in recent years, such as one person who dedicated a Reddit post to how much they love driving one.

Whatever the brand, EV sales have increased dramatically, with over 17 million sold in 2024, per Rho Motion, of which 1.8 million were sold in the United States. There are a variety of appealing features for drivers, such as quieter engines and 40% savings on maintenance costs, including oil and other fluid changes, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Overall, switching one of your cars to an EV could save a household $500 to $1,000 in annual costs while reducing atmospheric pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Some people question the true efficacy of EVs in cutting down pollution, pointing to the mining of minerals needed to build EV batteries — which comes with its own set of environmental concerns. However, a 2023 study showed that roughly 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and natural gas are mined every year, compared to the much smaller 7.7 million tons of minerals extracted annually for low-carbon technologies.

Others may worry about how the electricity is produced. Often, power plants are powered by pollution-heavy fuels such as gas or coal. However, even accounting for these emissions, EVs have a much smaller carbon footprint and use energy more efficiently, according to the EPA.

The pollution savings can go even further with home solar panels, charging your vehicle without producing planet-warming gases or using polluting energy sources.

Using solar panels can also dramatically increase your financial savings, since charging an EV with energy produced at home is cheaper than relying on the grid or using public charging stations — not to mention more convenient.

