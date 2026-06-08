Everglades python hunters break apart 2 'mating balls' as female remains on the loose

The clip also shows why prevention matters as much as removal.

A viral video from the Everglades is putting new focus on a disturbing part of Florida's python problem.

Several invasive snakes were shown twisted together in a breeding cluster known as a "mating ball."

For wildlife managers, this was another reminder of how profoundly human-caused invasions can reshape an ecosystem.

In the footage shared by Python Cowboy Hunts, the female was nowhere to be found, but there were males wound together. Everglades crews were also featured in the video, working to separate the knot of snakes.

In the first mating ball, they untangled and wrangled two male pythons.

"There may be a bigger female somewhere close to here. I want to hurry up and bag these two snakes and make sure there's no other pythons in the area. Usually, when these snakes get together to breed, it's more than just two," they said.

According to Python Cowboy Hunts, one of the snakes was around 14 feet long, making it the longest python ever caught. As they searched for the female, they found two more male pythons together nearby instead, meaning the female python was still out there.

The Everglades' python infestation is far more than a social media spectacle.

These snakes have devastated native wildlife populations, preying on mammals, birds, and reptiles that did not evolve alongside such a powerful ambush predator.

The result is a ripple effect that can alter the food web across one of the country's most important wetlands.

As one Facebook commenter wrote: "They kill off natural eco system."

A healthier Everglades supports tourism, fisheries, water quality, and storm protection.

When invasive predators throw the ecosystem out of balance, the damage does not remain isolated in the swamp. The public ultimately pays through conservation costs, lost biodiversity, and a weakened natural buffer against extreme weather.

The clip also shows why prevention matters as much as removal. Florida's python crisis is often traced back to human activities, including pet ownership, releases, and habitat disruption.

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