Snake filmed giving live birth in translucent sacs leaves viewers 'groscinated'

"Should I be grossed or fascinated?"

Online viewers are reacting with equal parts curiosity and discomfort to a viral clip of a snake giving birth to its young inside translucent sacs.

What happened?

In a Reddit post in the forum r/Damnthatsinteresting, one user shared a video that appears straight out of a nature documentary mixed with a horror movie.

The footage shows a baby snake emerging in a thin, see-through membrane, then working to wriggle free from its mother. As it happens, a fellow newborn sibling can be seen nearby, appearing to watch.

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The membranes resemble eggs, but the young are being born alive rather than laid outside the mother's body.

One popular comment thread turned into a quick biology lesson. Users explained that some snakes lay eggs, some give birth to live young, and some are ovoviviparous, meaning the babies hatch internally before birth.

Why does it matter?

Snakes are often treated as a single, mysterious category of animal, but their survival strategies can vary dramatically from species to species.

Egg-laying species and live-bearing species can face different pressures tied to climate, habitat, and predation.

Human activity and urban expansion can, however, alter animal behavior, especially when linked to a rapidly changing climate and habitat destruction.

What are people saying?

The most popular reaction captured the thread's split response: "Should I be grossed or fascinated?" Another commenter answered with the word that quickly set the tone: "Groscinated."

Elsewhere, users compared reproductive patterns in animals, including pythons, boas, and rattlesnakes, while trying to place the video in context.

"The babies develop inside the mother and she gives birth to live young. The eggs either never get laid or hatch inside her. It's common in boas, vipers, and some sea snakes," explained one user.

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