Video of snake cloaked in long green algae leaves viewers arguing over what it means for the water

One small change will not fix a watershed, but it can ease pressure on ecosystems.

A video of what was believed to be a Deuve's mud snake draped head to tail in stringy green algae turned heads. Commenters were fascinated, confused, and concerned.

The clip, shared on Reddit's r/snakes, was so unusual that commenters said the snake was an alien or a Chinese dragon.

What happened?

(Click here to view footage if embed does not appear.)

The post, titled "A snake covered in algae," racked up 3,600 upvotes and 136 comments as users tried to make sense of the scene. In the video, the reptile is almost unrecognizable beneath long green strands, looking more like an undiscovered deep sea creature than a snake.

Viewers were baffled and debated the origin of the algae.

Some suggested the explanation could be simple: An aquatic snake that moves slowly, spends time submerged, and waits in ambush could pick up algae over time.

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Others thought it was a red flag about the habitat.

The discussion focused on whether this seemingly abnormal situation pointed to unhealthy water. Some said this could reflect an ordinary situation for aquatic snakes and was simply a bizarre but natural sighting.

Why does it matter?

The presence of algae can point to very different conditions depending on the setting. In some cases, it may simply be part of an animal's environment. In others, algae can be tied to ecosystem imbalance.

Pollution can fuel algae growth in waterways. When a waterbody is overloaded with nutrients, the effects can ripple through the food web.

That imbalance can affect wildlife and the people reliant on it for sustenance or livelihoods.

At the same time, one video is not proof that a habitat is polluted. But unusual animal sightings raise questions about the health of shared ecosystems.

What can I do?

If you notice strange water conditions, reporting them to local officials can help experts determine whether there is a problem.

Reducing runoff is an active step you can take any time. One small change will not fix a watershed, but it can ease pressure on ecosystems and show the leadership needed to convince others to do the same.

If you encounter a snake, the safest move is to keep your distance. Watching from afar protects both people and animals and avoids adding stress to what could be an already unusual situation.

A few commenters said it looked like the snake was wearing a ghillie suit.

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