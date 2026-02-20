Tech enthusiast shares before-and-after photos after giving nostalgic items second life: 'Good save'

A tech enthusiast and Redditor came across an unfortunate scene and decided to do something to rectify the situation.

They found a small vintage TV that had been discarded and decided to restore it rather than letting the classic tech end up in a landfill.

Several pics posted to the r/crtgaming subreddit show the terrible shape the TV was in — both inside and out — along with its sleek transformation.

It came out looking like new, or what it might have looked like on the shelf nearly 40 years ago.

The post, titled "E-Waste Rescue [December Edition]," is captioned, "This 1988 Sony KV-1393R was covered in dirt, stickers, and scars, and missing its power cord when I grabbed it from the recycler. I replaced the power cable, cleaned out the inside, scraped off the stickers, and centered the image. It's definitely still rough around the edges, but it has a lot of fun left in it and now it's off to a new loving home for the holidays."

Great finds like this aren't uncommon, and it's too bad people are so quick to discard electronics once they've grown bored with them or they no longer work. Even if an electronic device no longer works, it still has value.

Several major tech companies, and tech retailers like Best Buy, accept old electronics for store credit, essentially turning your old device into money in your pocket.

Discarding electronics like this TV is also a waste of resources. They contain valuable metals that can be harvested and reused, reducing the need to mine raw materials that need to be processed and turned into something useful, which is resource- and labor-intensive.

One person commented, "Good save, it deserved a second chance at life."

Another appreciated the vintage style, posting, "One of the sickest sets, I want a TV with fake wood grain so bad."

