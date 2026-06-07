Beagle advocates plan 3-day vigil outside Marshall BioResources as animal-testing scrutiny grows

The use of beagles — a breed widely recognized as a family companion — makes the issue especially emotional and visible.

A three-day vigil outside Marshall BioResources in New York is drawing attention to the national debate over animal testing.

According to the Finger Lakes Times, Beagle Lovers and Rescuers said the demonstration at the facility happened as recent developments involving Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin bring increased scrutiny to animal-testing and research-breeding operations.

What happened?

At Marshall BioResources in North Rose, organizers planned to hold a "peaceful public vigil" in late May, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Organizers said Stand for the Beagles is intended to spotlight both the continued use of animals in research and the push for modern nonanimal testing alternatives.

Its timing follows growing national attention on facilities that breed animals for research, particularly after a recent situation in Wisconsin in which 1,500 beagles were rescued from the Ridglan Farms facility.

Expected participants include animal advocates, adopters of former research beagles, nonprofit groups, and others concerned about the direction of scientific testing methods.

Why does it matter?

The Finger Lakes Times noted that Marshall BioResources has frequently cited its accreditation as proof of humane animal care standards. Critics, however, argue that such private accreditation systems lack transparency and cannot substitute for independent government oversight or public accountability.

Supporters of alternatives say modern nonanimal testing could reduce suffering while steering research toward methods many people see as more ethical and more accountable.

The use of beagles — a breed widely recognized as a family companion — makes the issue especially emotional and visible.

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