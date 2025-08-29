Officials propose massive project that could ignite transportation revolution — here's how it could impact hundreds of thousands of drivers

The Institute for Development Studies in Vietnam has proposed building a facility that would be able to collect a majority of the metal used in electric vehicle batteries — up to 95%, according to The Investor.

This is in response to the plan initiated in Ho Chi Minh City to transition as many as 400,000 gasoline vehicles to EVs by 2028.

According to Le Thanh Hai, director of the Center for Economic Application Consulting, it is essential to repurpose EV batteries because they contain rare-earth metals such as manganese, cobalt, and lithium. This way, EV batteries can have what he called "a second life," per Aliat.

Other companies and countries have begun similar initiatives. Mercedes-Benz in Germany opened a plant that has the ability to recycle 2,500 metric tons of metals per year from EV batteries, and the Chinese company Green Eco-Manufacture is able to recycle up to 90% of batteries' lithium.

While the United States lags in EV battery recycling progress, small-scale operations are showing promise.

For drivers who have been hesitant to make the switch to an EV because of this issue, such a recycling program may be convincing. Keeping EV batteries in circulation avoids the risk of toxic chemicals leaching into the ground when the batteries are disposed of, and it makes the batteries more affordable in addition to more efficient.

On top of the other financial benefits of driving an EV — lower maintenance costs, tax benefits, higher resale prices, and more, according to Ev.energy — this makes buying an EV an attractive option for many people.

And the more countries that get on board with battery recycling, the smoother and better the global transition to EVs will be.

"Hai expressed his hope that within the next 10 years, Vietnam will establish a green industrial ecosystem complete with recycling centers that meet international standards," according to Aliat.

