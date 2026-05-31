Video shows sprinklers soaking cars and pavement during statewide drought

"But if I water my flowers one minute too long I get fined."

A video calling out runaway sprinklers at the La Plata County Fairgrounds appears to show water blasting parked cars and sidewalks.

What's happening?

Colorado resident and Instagram user Ashley (@ashleyriah) posted a short video and tagged the La Plata County Fairgrounds, La Plata County, and the city of Durango.

In the caption, the creator wrote: "DO BETTER! The entire line of cars parked along this row were SOAKED with water, with even more water just dumping into the parking lot from the sprinklers. Sidewalks drenched, water wasted, where is the accountability?"

Text overlaid on the video said, "POV: You're in a statewide drought facing mandatory water restrictions."

Ashley later commented that the fairgrounds had responded to the video.

The post, which appears to be an indirect response to Ashley's callout, features bullet points outlining that the La Plata Fairgrounds and Event Center is eligible for exemptions to "keep landscapes healthy while staying compliant with local regulations."

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While the comments were turned off on the post, commenters on Ashley's original post were quick to point out the Fairgrounds' use of AI to craft the post, particularly the image of sprinklers.

"Of course they use AI too," wrote one user.

Why does it matter?

Much of the anger focused on the apparent mismatch between public calls to conserve water and the sight of sprinklers soaking hard, human-made surfaces instead of plants.

Several commenters from Colorado and other Western states said they have seen similar scenes, including irrigation systems running in the rain, spraying sidewalks, or flooding narrow strips of turf along roads and parking lots despite severe ongoing drought conditions.

Overspray can still mean wasted energy, unnecessary runoff, and avoidable strain on local infrastructure.

The video comes amid a growing debate over traditional lawns in dry climates.

More homeowners and cities are questioning whether thirsty turf makes sense when native plants, xeriscaping, and other low-water alternatives can reduce waste while supporting local ecosystems.

What are people saying?

Commenters were blunt in their frustration with the explicit water waste and lack of accountability.

One wrote, "Rules for thee … Not me," while another said, "But if I water my flowers one minute too long I get fined."

Others broadened the criticism beyond one fairgrounds parking lot.

"Grass is the most watered crop that doesn't feed anyone," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "I genuinely wish businesses were held to the same water restrictions."

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