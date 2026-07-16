US, Europe warn flesh-killing Vibrio is spreading as coastal waters heat up

"About one in five people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill."

A refreshing swim may sound like the ideal escape from summer heat, yet health authorities in the United States and Europe say certain coastal waters can carry a more serious risk.

Researchers and public health officials say Vibrio bacteria are becoming an increasing warm-weather concern as coastal conditions shift, affecting not just swimmers and boaters but also people who eat raw seafood.

What's happening?

Public health agencies in the U.S. and Europe are focused on Vibrio vulnificus, which can make people severely ill and, in rare cases, cause dangerous flesh-damaging infections.

Warmer coastal waters were identified in a recent paper in a FEMS journal as one factor behind the increase in Vibrio infections reported in Europe over the past several years. According to Travel + Leisure, the researchers described V. vulnificus as "one of the most lethal marine pathogens."

People can be exposed through minor cuts or scrapes or by eating raw shellfish, because the bacteria live in warm waters ranging from salty to brackish. Europe's disease-prevention agency warned last summer that the season brings an "increased risk" for Vibrio, "especially when temperatures are high and salinity is lower."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates roughly 80,000 vibriosis infections each year in the U.S., where Vibrio is more commonly seen from May through October.

Why does it matter?

A beach day, a fishing trip, or eating raw oysters can all become higher-risk situations if someone has an open wound or is exposed to contaminated water.

The most alarming cases involve necrotizing fasciitis. The CDC warns: "Some Vibrio infections lead to necrotizing fasciitis, a severe infection in which the flesh around an open wound dies... Many people with Vibrio vulnificus infection can get seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation. About one in five people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill."

Vibrio isn't a new threat, but it's a growing one along parts of the East Coast, where bacteria are moving northward at roughly 30 miles a year as coastal waters warm.

Researchers added, "In the era of accelerating climate change and marine warming, infection risk is primarily a function of exposure opportunity rather than strain evolution."

What can I do?

Before entering coastal waters, the CDC recommends sealing any open wound with a waterproof bandage.

If coastal water gets into a cut or scrape, officials say to clean it immediately using soap and running tap water.

It also helps to stay alert to local beach or public health advisories, especially during hotter months, when bacteria levels may be higher. People planning to eat shellfish should stay especially cautious with raw seafood.

Treat severe symptoms as an emergency. Serious Vibrio infections can worsen quickly.

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