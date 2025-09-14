Verizon deploys cutting-edge sensors that could save lives in increasingly common disasters: 'In the headlines more than ever'

"Our research has found the problem is worse in places where people with fewer resources live."

Verizon has deployed cutting-edge sensors in Chicago that could save lives and revolutionize the way communities prepare for an increasingly common natural disaster.

In mid-August, the global telecommunications company announced that it launched 50 high-tech, low-cost sensors in flood-prone areas of Chicago after a successful rollout in New Orleans in 2024. The sensors, made possible by startup Hyfi, will run on Verizon's 5G network.

While Chicago isn't susceptible to coastal flooding like New Orleans, the city's combined sewer systems (which carry both wastewater and stormwater) can become overwhelmed amid heavy rainfall, leading to water-soaked basements and other urban flooding.

In turn, drinking water can become contaminated and threaten public health, according to Illinois State Climatologist. A changing climate is exacerbating these issues because a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, supercharging rainfall events in cities like Chicago.

"Flooding has been in the headlines more than ever, and the impact can be devastating," Donna Epps, Verizon's chief responsible business officer, said in the media release.

However, Verizon intends to write a new chapter in Chicago thanks to its partnership with Hyfi and the Center for Neighborhood Technology. Hyfi's wireless sensors run on solar power and will provide real-time data to city managers, emergency response teams, and residents.

Hyfi CEO Brandon Wong explained his company's sensors can provide up to an hour's notice of an incoming flooding event, empowering communities to improve their disaster preparedness, recovery, and mitigation — and keeping residents in the know so they can stay safe.

"Chicago is leading the way in using data to tackle urban flooding head-on. We're proud to partner with Verizon and CNT to bring this technology to neighborhoods where timely information can prevent flooding from becoming a crisis," Wong said in the release.

"Urban flooding — when the local sewer system cannot cope with the amount of rain during a storm — is getting worse as severe storms are on the rise," added Nina Idemudia, CEO of Center for Neighborhood Technology, which is raising awareness about the sensors as a disaster-preparedness resource in Chicago communities.

"Our research has found the problem is worse in places where people with fewer resources live, so we're excited to play a role in creating a new data source to help pinpoint flooding hot spots and find new ways to help communities address them."

Verizon plans to introduce sensors to additional communities over the next 12 months.

