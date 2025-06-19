Experts unveil new tool in fight against insects spreading disease across US: 'Breaking down silos'

Researchers at three U.S. universities have come together to create a database of more than 1,400 materials with information about vector-borne diseases carried by mosquitoes, ticks, and other arthropods.

The VECTOR Library, short for Vector Education, Communication, and Training Online Resources, was created by professionals at Pennsylvania State University, Ohio State University, and the University of Tennessee as part of the VectorED Network. The searchable database brings resources about vector-borne diseases together in one place, allowing users to filter by state, vector, target audience, and other metrics, according to a news release.

The researchers say that the tool will serve a number of unique audiences. For instance, educators will be able to find age-appropriate teaching resources, while vector management professionals can access technical materials to improve control practices.

"By breaking down silos between institutions and regions, this tool enables rapid sharing of best practices and evidence-based materials nationwide," VectorED Network Project Director Erika Machtinger said.

The VECTOR Library comes at a critically important time, as rising global temperatures are making it easier for disease-spreading vectors to increase their range and breeding seasons. For instance, Lyme disease-carrying deer ticks are expanding their range westward in the United States as warmer weather allows them to remain active and survive for longer periods throughout the year. And one study found that several mosquito species are set to expand their ranges in North and South America in the coming years for the same reason.

Many communities across the globe are working to eradicate these disease-carrying vectors to help protect people. For instance, officials in one Florida county are using X-rays to kill mosquitoes there. And San Diego County officials sprayed for mosquitoes after the first locally acquired case of dengue was reported in fall.

According to the release, the VECTOR Library can serve as a resource in such situations, supporting quick response during outbreaks or seasonal surges and providing local health departments with regionally appropriate educational materials in multiple languages.

"Whether you're a human or animal health professional, educator, outdoor enthusiast, or concerned about your family and pets, the database offers materials to help everyone learn more about protecting against vector-borne diseases and tailor your educational approach to the right audience using focused and relevant materials," the VECTOR Library website states.

