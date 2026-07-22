Australia's biggest flow battery is being built on a dead coal mine, with no lithium in sight

"If that doesn't tell you which way the wind is blowing, I don't know what will."

Idemitsu Australia is planning a massive battery at a former coal mine in New South Wales. The proposal could help Australia shift away from planet-heating fuels like coal and gas and toward clean energy. If built, it would also use vanadium flow battery technology instead of lithium.

Vanadium flow battery technology is a form of long-duration storage that could deliver renewable electricity after sunset and during demand surges, according to a recent YouTube video about the project.

What's happening?

At the Muswellbrook Clean Industries Precinct in NSW's Hunter region, Idemitsu Australia — part of Japan's Idemitsu Kosan — is pursuing a 108-megawatt vanadium flow battery designed to provide at least eight hours of storage.

That combination would equal 864 megawatt-hours of capacity, making it the largest vanadium flow battery in Australia if it is completed.

The Electric Viking (@ElectricViking) shared information about the massive battery in a recent YouTube video.

As the content creator put it, "It's going on the grave of a coal mine. Ironic."

For now, the project is still at the planning stage, and important details — including the final cost and when construction might begin — have not been announced.

One commenter wrote, "Good reuse of the site and use of the existing grid connection!"

Why is this important?

Vanadium flow batteries operate differently from lithium-ion systems because they keep energy in liquid electrolyte stored in tanks and circulated through a stack.

That setup can make the technology better suited to long-duration applications, while also offering lower fire risk and a longer service life. Those traits could help support grid stability along with wind and solar energy projects.

By storing surplus renewable power when supply is high and discharging it later, long-duration batteries can ease pressure during evening peaks and improve resilience in outages.

The Electric Viking said the vanadium redox flow battery was pioneered in Australia and added, "This is homegrown technology. We invented it."

According to the video, UNSW chemical engineer Maria Skyllas-Kazacos was a key figure in developing the technology.

What's being done?

The planned battery is one piece of a clean energy expansion at the Muswellbrook precinct. The site also includes plans connected to solar power and what the source video describes as the Bell's Mountain pumped hydro project, involving AGL and Idemitsu Australia.

Together, these projects would repurpose industrial land and replace aging coal infrastructure with energy systems better matched to modern electricity needs.

The source video says the project could create about 100 construction jobs and five ongoing operational roles once it is up and running. Idemitsu has also created a community benefit fund for groups like local schools, volunteer groups, and First Nations organizations.

"If that doesn't tell you which way the wind is blowing, I don't know what will," the content creator said.

One commenter also said, "Very interesting. I hope it works."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.